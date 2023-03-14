CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A Chicago non-profit welcomed a Ukrainian hockey team to the “Windy City.”

“Heroes for Ukraine” will host events for the kids, which includes a tour of Chicago and a Blackhawks game.

The team’s visit culminates in a three-day competition in Romeoville against Team USA, Canada and a global hockey team.

“To show our kids dreams may come true, they can come true if they do their best, and to show them, once again, that there is life without war,” said Katerina Manofa, a player’s mother. “We do hope that we will have our lives back in no time and they will be able to train to play, to have tournaments at home and live their hockey life.”

The Ukrainians will travel to Florida after the competition for a few days of practice before heading home.