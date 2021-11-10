Chicago White Sox closer named American League Reliever of the Year

BOSTON, MA – APRIL 18: Liam Hendricks #31 of the Chicago White Sox pitches in the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox during game two of a doubleheader at Fenway Park on April 18, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks has been named the 2021 Mariano Rivera American League Reliever of the Year for the second straight season.

Hendriks, 32, is the first pitcher to earn the award in consecutive seasons following his win with Oakland in 2020. He also is the first White Sox pitcher to be named AL Reliever of the Year since the award began in 2014.

Hendriks went 8-3 with a 2.54 ERA (20 ER/71.0 IP), 38 saves (44 opportunities), 113 strikeouts, a 0.73 WHIP, .174 (45-258) opponents average and just seven walks in 69 relief appearances this season, his first with the White Sox. He joined Terry Forster, Goose Gossage and Bobby Thigpen as the only Sox to lead the AL in saves, and led MLB relievers in strikeouts.

Hendriks’ strikeout-to-walk mark established a major-league record, surpassing the previous mark set by Clayton Kershaw in 2016, and joined Kenley Jansen as the only pitchers in history to strike out 100-plus batters with seven or fewer walks in a season.