CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A Chicago woman is recovering after she was stabbed in the forehead outside of the United Center Saturday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of W. Madison Street, according to WBBM. The had gotten into an argument with three other women that turned physical, police said.

A man reportedly stabbed the woman in the forehead after she was beaten by the three women.

No arrests have been made in regard to the incident, but the victim is expected to survive.