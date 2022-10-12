CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Police are still trying to figure out why a woman was found inside of a freezer at a boarding house.

Family members said that 69-year-old Francis Walker was a kind and gentle woman who reached out to those in need. She was active at the Queen of Apostles Parish, often playing organ for special events at the Lincoln Square church.

“She always reached out to people who were like marginalized in the church, maybe the elderly people who can’t get around,” said Father Jim Kaczorowski. “She was not afraid to reach out to marginalized people.”

Police reportedly arrested a resident of her boarding house after finding bloody rags in a trash can at Foster Avenue Beach.