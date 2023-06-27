CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Smoke from the Canadian wildfires led Chicago to having the worst air quality in the world on Tuesday.

Ninety-five cities across the world were monitored by IQAir, with Chicago being at the top, or bottom, of the list.

The air quality index had risen to a “very unhealthy” level by 11 a.m., according to AirNow as reported by the Chicago Tribune. That means that everyone outside was at risk of experiencing health effects.

Zac Adelman, executive director of the Lake Michigan Air Directors Consortium, said that smelling smoke was a sign to stay indoors.

“It’s very common to see smoke in the atmosphere above us,” Adelman said. “It’s not common to have high concentrations of smoke coming down to the surface like we’re experiencing it now.”

Visibility was expected to improve by late Tuesday, but lake breezes brought more smoke in during the afternoon. Smoke could stay around until Wednesday morning because of this.

Mayor Brandon Johnson said that Chicago is closely monitoring the situation.

“This summer, cities across North America have seen unhealthy levels of air quality as a result of wildfire smoke, impacting over 20 million people from New York City, Washington D.C., Montreal, and today here in Chicago,” Johnson’s office said. “As we work to respond to the immediate health concerns in our communities, this concerning episode demonstrates and underscores the harmful impact that the climate crisis is having on our residents, as well as people all over the world.”

Health officials said that residents should: