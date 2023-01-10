CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Taking the train is an option for residents hoping to avoid Chicago’s congestion, and Metra riders can now find out exactly when their next train will arrive.

The rail system is rolling out its new “Metra Tracker” website, which will give riders real time information about when the next train will get to the station.

There is also a trip planner that helps customers map out the best route to reach a destination.

Metra spent nearly $27 million on the new system, putting GPS tracking devices on 1,000 railcars and hundreds of stations.

The tracking will be fully operation on only six of Metra’s 11 lines. Tracking will increase on five lines; the BNSF, SWS and three UP lines, as the rollout is completed later this year.