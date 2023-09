CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Tipped workers in Chicago could get a pay increase beginning next year.

City council reached a compromise with the Illinois Restaurant Association to phase out the subminimum wage for tipped workers. The “One Fair Wage” ordinance would increase tipped workers’ wages beginning next year.

The increase could continue each year until 2028, when tipped workers are finally earning the city’s standard minimum wage of $15.80 per hour.