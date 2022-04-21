ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Child abuse survivors linked their “Hands Around the Courthouse” Thursday in an effort to publicize Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month.

Chief Judge John Lowry led the event outside the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center, at 650 W. State Street.

Abuse survivors shared their stories and then linked hands together, each with a blue ribbon, meant to symbolize the solidarity within a community working against child abuse.

“It’s a big issue,” said John Papiernik, the executive director of Winnebago Court Appointed Child Advocates (CASA). “Not only in the United States, but here in our community. Last year alone, we had about 1,200 kids that went through abuse and neglect court this year in Winnebago County and I don’t think a lot of people know that and know the need for that in our community.”

Thursday marked the first in-person “Hands Around the Courthouse” event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.