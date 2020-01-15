Child abuse victims have ally in ‘Bikers Against Child Abuse’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A group of motorcycle riders called “Bikers Against Child Abuse” introduced themselves during a Neighborhood Watch meeting at Rockford Police District 3 headquarters on Wednesday.

The group says they help anyone under the age of 18 with emotional support, and have even paid for karate lessons for some children.

BACA is an international organization.

Mary Akey says she’s seen the positive impact the group has had in other states.

“I just know of a child in Texas that had gone through abuse and didn’t have a lot of support from their own family,” Akey said. “BACA stepped in and brought the child to the courtroom and helped support them through their hearing.”

BACA has six chapters in Illinois, including one in Rockford.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

