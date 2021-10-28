Child injured after car rear-ends school bus in Dixon

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — A school bus which was stopped to off-load children was struck in the rear by a car, sending one child to the hospital Thursday afternoon.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened in the 2000 block of Illinois Route 2 around 3:04 p.m.

Police said the bus was stopped and had proper flashing lights and stop sign activated when a 16-year-old driver hit the back end.

Eleven children were on the bus at the time, along with an adult driver. Police said one child was taken to KSB Hospital for treatment, but was released.

Police said no citations have been issued at this time.