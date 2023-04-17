STOCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A Stockton juvenile killed by a utility task vehicle (UTV) after being pinned beneath the vehicle after hitting a stump.

According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff, deputies were called to the 3000 block of S. Fairway Road around 4:16 p.m.

Police did not give the ages of the juveniles involved, but said one was operating the UTV and the other was a passenger when the vehicle hit a stump. Both juveniles were thrown from the vehicle, but the operator was pinned beneath it and was killed.

The sheriff’s office said the accident was under investigation.