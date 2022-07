FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Tyler Mocker, 36, of German Valley, faces various charges of child pornography, sexual abuse, and traveling to meet a child.

According to the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office, Mocker was arrested on June 29th.

His charges include:

3 counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse;

Traveling to Meet a Child;

Soliciting Child Pornography;

and Possession of Child Pornography.

Mocker was booked into the Stephenson County Jail on $150,000 bond.