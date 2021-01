ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating an attempted carjacking of a vehicle with a child in the car Thursday afternoon.

Police confirmed a suspect tried to steal a car in the area of Forest Hills Road and Landstrom Road around 11:30 a.m.

A child was allegedly in the car at the time of the incident. Police also confirmed that shots were fired during the crime.

No one was injured, and the child is safe, police said.