STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) — Sterling Police have arrested a child sex offender after he was reported to have visited an elementary school several times.

According to police, Craig Neal, 25, was charged with three counts of unlawful presence within a school zone by a sex offender after he was alleged to be on the property of Franklin Elementary School on three separate occasions, while children were present.

Neal was taken to the Whiteside County Jail.