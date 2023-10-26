ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Roscoe Police say a child was injured in an accidental shooting on Thursday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., police responded to the 10000 block of Bitterroot Road and found a young child had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg after a gun was “accidentally discharged by a family member.”

Richard Heimer, 34, was arrested and charged with endangering the life and health of a child. On Friday, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office added the charge of Reckless Discharge, which carries a penalty of up to 3 years in prison.

Richard Heimer. Photo: Winnebago County Jail

The child was taken to a hospital for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, police said.