A 10-year-old child was thrown from a carnival ride on Sunday in Antioch, Illinois, according to police.(WGN-TV)

ANTIOCH, Ill. (WTVO) — The ten-year-old boy taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being flung from a carnival ride on Sunday is in stable condition following multiple major surgeries.

Huntley Daniels suffered broken ribs, a broken femur, a broken arm, a cracked skull, a broken jaw, and had his teeth “shoved into his gums,” after he was flung an estimated 10-20 feet in the air, a family member reportedly told CBS 2 News.

Daniels was flown to a Park Ridge hospital before being transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago due to the extent of his injuries, according to Lake & McHenry County Scanner.

As of Monday night, however, Daniels is in stable condition after undergoing major surgeries, according to his mother, Katy Daniels.

“We got him all rested up and he is finally able to get some rest. This will be a long road to recovery! Huntley is so strong!” his mother said.

A GoFundMe for Daniels’ recovery has already raised almost $30,000, with the goal being increased to $75,000.

“My sister and [Huntley’s] father will be out of work for a time that will make paying for the unknown amount of surgery my nephew will need, almost impossible,” said Huntley’s uncle and GoFundMe organizer Robert Pohlman on the fundraiser’s website.

“Anything helps, funds will be used to pay medical fees and if there’s any left over, that will be saved for him when he recovers,” Pohlman wrote.

Daniels was attending ‘The Taste of Antioch,’ with his family when he slipped through his harness while on a ride called ‘Moby Dick’ around 2:40 p.m., according to WGN.