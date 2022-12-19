ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A six-year-old is in serious condition after being rescued by firefighters from a house fire on Lapey Street Sunday night.

According to the Rockford Fire Department, at 11:04 p.m., firefighters arrived on the scene, at 3021 Lapey Street, to find heavy fire coming from the first-floor window of the house.

A child was reported trapped inside, so first responders performed a search and rescue and found the child at 11:16 p.m. Officials said the child was taken to the hospital and is currently listed in serious condition.

Four dogs were also removed from the home and turned over to the Rockford Police Department.

The building suffered heavy damage and has since been condemned.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, authorities said. The damage was estimated at $40,000.