ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford YMCA’s Children’s Learning Center said it is taking extra care to protect its young charges from what the EPA has declared as “very unhealthy” air quality in the region.

Wildfire smoke from Canada is traveling north due to the jet stream and making for poor visibility and bad breathing conditions on Tuesday.

The YMCA’s Sara Renicker said a close call yesterday with one of the children enrolled in the Children’s Learning Center.

“He was fine yesterday and he declined quickly. And we had to end up calling emergency services to come and give him some just a little extra support. He’s fine now. But, you know, he’s somebody that has had that underlying condition since infancy. So it’s scary. It does it it does present a risk that can sneak up on you. You could be fine one second and then all of a sudden can’t breathe. So we’re very, very conscious of that for little ones,” she said.

For people who have sensitive respiratory conditions or asthma, the air quality poses a greater risk.

“We’ve got little ones that, you know, their lungs are still developing. Some of them do have breathing issues just as part of who they are. And we want to make sure that they’re not at risk as well,” said Renicker.

The Environmental Protection Agency says even healthy people should limit their outdoor activity today.

Renicker said to reduce risk to the children, they are keeping staff and kids inside.

“It’s a huge responsibility to be responsible for so many little lives, especially because every single one of the children we serve is different. They have different needs. Some have higher sensitivities to things, some don’t have very many sensitivities at all. But we need to be able to create an environment where each and every one of them can thrive,” she said.

The EPA’s Air Quality Alert extends through Wednesday night for all of northern Illinois.

The National Weather Service in Chicago says the area should see the air begin to clear mid-day Thursday.