ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Children who have been with Rockford’s Head Start program are graduating and moving on to kindergarten.

A graduation celebration was held Friday at the Discovery Center Museum, at 711 N Main Street.

Head Start’s goal is to get children ready to attend kindergarten by engaging parents and kids as early as possible, in both academic and life skills.

Director Lisa Warren says this year is even more special, because they weren’t able to celebrate graduation since 2018, due to the COVID-19 lockdowns.

“These children are moving on and going to kindergarten as hopefully, the world is moving on from the pandemic so, we’re just celebrating all of the work that they’re done and the work that parents have done getting their children to school, supporting them as they learn and grow,” she said.

Head Start is a federally funded preschool program operated by the human services department of the city of Rockford. It offers various services, such as child care options, English and Spanish classes, door-to-door bus transportation, developmental screening and family literacy events.