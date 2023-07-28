ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Popular children’s author, musician, and Rockford native Jim Gill performed at the Discover Center Museum on Friday.

Gill is a child development specialist who has released seven award-winning CDs of music play for young children, and has released banjo-led songs such as “Silly Dance Contest,” “Hands are for Clapping,” and more.

Gill’s visit was a part of the Discovery Center’s Family Fridays series.

“I think people are looking for opportunities to be together. There’s so much screen time, right, and things where we’re in our own little [world] so, when I welcome everybody and greet them to come in the room, I say ‘oh, plop down together.’ They just sit together with the little ones on their laps and that’s what I think, those are special moments these days,” he said.

Next week’s Discovery Center theme is “Construct and Create.”