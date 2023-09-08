MANTENO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chinese electric vehicle battery maker Gotion will open a $2 billion gigafactory in Kankakee County, Gov. JB Pritzker and other officials announced Friday.

The deal is part of the state’s REV Illinois (Reimagining Energy and Vehicles) incentive package.

The plant is expected to begin production in 2024.

“Today, we take another leap forward, announcing the largest electric vehicle battery production investment in Illinois to date. It’s my pleasure to welcome a world-leading battery manufacturer — Gotion — to Illinois,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This announcement is a testament to Illinois’ status as a leading destination for companies and investors who want the most talented workers, the best transportation systems, and a collaborative economic growth mindset from their partners in government at all levels. With 2,600 new jobs, a $2 billion gigafactory, and the most significant new manufacturing investment in Illinois in decades — it’s the most recent proof that we are in a new paradigm. Illinois is on the rise, and we’re open for business.”

Gotion is the 8th largest EV battery supplier in the world.

Volkswagen is the largest investor in Gotion after purchasing a 30% stake of the company in 2021.

Li Zhen, chairman of Gotion Hi-Tech said, “When we come to Illinois, we are not building a new factory but are planning to reuse an existing one and bring it back to life again as our way of cherishing and conserving resources. We believe that Gotion’s battery technology will help to boost e-mobility in North America and the economic and trade exchanges between China and the U.S.”

The facility will focus on lithium-ion battery cell, battery pack production, and energy storage system integration. Once completed, the facility in Manteno is expected to produce 10 GWh of lithium-ion battery packs and 40 GWh of lithium-ion battery cells, which will strengthen the American EV battery supply chain. The site will cover approximately 150 acres.

Through REV, Gotion is eligible to receive tax benefits totaling $213 million over 30 years.

Gotion will also be the first recipient of Invest in Illinois funding in the amount of $125 million in capital funding to the company. The Fund was signed into law in early 2023 to make Illinois more attractive when vying for large projects in highly competitive sectors like clean energy.

Gotion was also approved by local authorities for property tax abatement for 30 years.