DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Dixon will be getting a little spicier in the coming days.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening its first location in Dixon on Friday, according to a Chipotle news release. The restaurant marks the first location for the TexMex restaurant chain within over 30 miles.

The restaurant is located at 1681 S. Galena Avenue and will be open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.