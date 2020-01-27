Choice Furniture at CherryVale Mall set to close in March

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — CherryVale Mall is, once again, on the search for a new tenant after locally-owned Choice Furniture announced it would be closing its doors.

Choice Furniture’s general manager, Fadi Sahouri, said competition from national chains became too much for his store to bear.

Sahouri has been the general manager since 2012.

“For us to close and let go of all those employees is, literally, it is the hardest decision you can ever make,” he said.

Choice Furniture moved into a space vacated by chain retailer Bergner’s in 2018.

Sahouri says he hired Optima Marketing to help with the liquidation process.

Sam Eppolite, owner of Optima, says, “Most people are buying from the internet now, and they are shopping all over the internet, not in the box stores, not in the mom and pop stores.”

Sahouri says one of his best memories with Choice Furniture was the store’s annual Christmastime “Families in Need” program, during which they would award furniture sets to needy families.

“That was a heart-warming, eye-opening experience for me and to everyone who worked on it, how much need there is in the community,” he said. “We tried to do as much as possible to give back, but unfortunately, it has to end.”

The store will officially close its doors in March.

