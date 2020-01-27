Choice Furniture to shut down at CherryVale Mall

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Choice Furniture has announced the closing of its location in the CherryVale Mall, which had opened in 2018.

Choice Furniture had moved into the 2-story space formerly occupied by Bergners.

Prior to that, the furniture store had occupied a storefront near Best Buy on Perryville Road. It also operates a warehouse store 4228 Newburg Road.

The store also holds a Cherry Valley Indoor Market on the upper level on several weekends per month.

Choice Furniture is well-known in the community for its “Furniture for Families in Need” initiative—an annual program which provides local in-need residents with furniture. The program runs in November and December so the furniture can be delivered by Christmas.

A CherryVale Mall spokesperson confirmed the closing and said they are working to secure a new tenant for the space.

