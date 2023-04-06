ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Christian music artists TobyMac, MercyMe and Zach Williams will be performing in Rockford in November.

The concert will take place on November 11th at the BMO Center. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14th on Ticketmaster.com of at the BMO Center or the Coronado Performing Arts Center box offices.

TobyMac earned a GRAMMY Aware for his 2015 album ‘This is Not a Test,’ and his ‘Eye On It’ became the first Christian album to debut on the Billboard 200.

MercyMe was named Billboard’s Top Christian Artist of the 2010 decade. A movie, “I Can Only Imagine,” which was based on the life of frontman Bart Millard, was released in 2018.

Zach Williams has earned two GRAMMY Awards and five GRAMMY nominations.