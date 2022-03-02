(WTVO) — Christians around the world celebrated “Ash Wednsday,” the holy day that marks the start of Lent.

Pope Francis held his weekly audience at the Vatican on Wednesday. The Pontiff called for a day of fasting and prayer for the people in Ukraine.

The tradition started back in the 6th century as a way for Christians to prepare for Easter. Ashes are marked in the shape of a cross on the forehead of believers, which represents repentance and death.

Christians here in the stateline stopped by their churches as well. One of the vicars at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Loves Park said that it is even more important as the country comes out of the pandemic.

“As we have been faced with our own mortality, rituals in humanity remind us of that, and not only of our mortality of the hope, so having something like this today where we are reminded that each and everyone of us, whether it be COVID or something else, we will all parish, but there is a hope that is on the other side of that,” said Father Sean Grismer.

Easter is on April 17 this year.