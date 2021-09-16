Christkindlmarket returns to Chicago this year

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) – One of Chicago’s most beloved holiday traditions is making a comeback this year.

Rather than shopping in Daley Plaza, customers browsed items online last year, but it is coming back and bringing the German food, holiday fun and those collectible, boot-shaped mugs to two locations this winter.

There is the longtime home in Daley Plaza, which will get started on November 9, as well as a second location in Wrigleyville.

The Loop market runs until Christmas Eve, while the Wrigleyville location will be open until New Year’s Eve.