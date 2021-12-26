Christmas at the Rockford Fire Department

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For many first responders, working the holidays is part of the job.

Some of Rockford’s first responders shared how they keep connected to their loved ones while on the job.

“We celebrated yesterday, and got up early this morning, and did, you know, stocking and stuff,” said firefighter/paramedic Josh Douglass. “So, but yeah, they’re old enough to understand all the sacrifices we make for the job.”

This was not the first time that Douglas worked during the holidays, and he said that this is just one of the many sacrifices he does for the job. His family understands that he needs to be ready when an emergency situation arrives.

“Hey, you know, these things happen everyday. It doesn’t matter what day it is, whether it’s Thanksgiving or Easter or Christmas,” Douglass said. “We have to be out here keeping everyone safe.”

It can be hard keeping the public safe when they work for 24-hours, and on holidays, but Rockford firefighter and paramedic Adam Frisbie said that his family always finds a way to stay connected.

The kids kind of have their own deal with mom’s phone, so they can facetime me whenever they want,” Frisbie said.

Even though they are away from their families, they said that the community helps show their appreciation for their work.

“The neighborhood is great,” Frisbie said. “I mean, we get cookies and everything like that all throughout the day so.. we’ll be sitting around eating cookies and running calls, like these guys are doing right now.”

The firefighters said that they are like a second family to each other, and know that they will always have each others back. On the worst days for others, this creates a bond that is unmatched.

“Being able to help out people in their worst days is very rewarding, so it makes the sacrifice easier in that way,” Douglass said.