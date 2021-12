ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One of the first U.S. Postal Service shipping deadlines is coming up.

Wednesday is the last day to send packages by ground if people want them to arrive by Christmas. If not ready to ship on Wednesday, then Friday is the next deadline for first-class mail and first-class packages. The deadline for priority mail is Saturday, Dec. 18.

December 23 is the very last day people can ship a package by express mail to get it there by Christmas.