Christmas decorating to start in downtown Rockford, volunteers wanted

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Although Tuesday is the first day of fall, Santa is looking for extra help too!

The Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau is gearing up to decorate downtown for the holidays. Festive lights, trees, and gift boxes all need to be set up.

Coronavirus precautions will also be in place. Decorators will have to wear a mask, check their temperatures, and keep their distance from others.

Organizers hope the tradition will end the year on a high note.

“I think one of the worst things that could happen would be if throughout the holiday season it felt like October, it felt like September, nothing changes and so we will bring that magic of Stroll on State through our decorations to our community,” said John Groh, President & CEO of RACVB.

Decorators can meet at the intersection of Winnebago Street and Chestnut on Tuesday nights and Saturday mornings.

