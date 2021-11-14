Christmas Town begins at Summerfield Zoo

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline family attraction kicked off the holiday season Friday.

“Christmas Town” at Summerfield Zoo, 3088 Flora Rd, is here.

This is the fourth year of the tradition, which includes festive photo opportunities, visits with Santa, food at Mrs. Claus’ kitchen and a Christmas gift shop. Visitors can also check out cold-climate animals including arctic foxes, wolves, porcupines and river otters.

Plus, it is the only time of the year residents get to meet Santa’s very own reindeer.

“A lot of people don’t actually even know that reindeer are real,” said Rick Anderson, Head Elf at Santa’s Reindeer Barn. “Some of them think they’re mythical creatures like a unicorn, so they get to see all of Santa’s sleigh team here, all eight of them.”

“Christmas Town” at Summerfield Zoo runs Fridays through Sundays until December 19.