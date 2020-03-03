Chrysler Assembly Plant in Belvidere set to be shutdown again in March

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Workers at the Fiat Chrysler Assembly Plant in Belvidere will once again be off the job later this month.

Production will be shutdown for two weeks starting Monday, March 16th. United Autoworkers Local 1268 made the announcement on Facebook Monday night.

Courtesy UAW 1268 Facebook

No reason has been given for the new shutdown, but in the past, Fiat Chrysler has blamed a lack of demand.

The March shutdown will mark the third in 2020. Workers were also off the job for two weeks in January and February.

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

