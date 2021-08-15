Church continues decade-long tradition of providing school supplies

FOREST CITY, Ill. (WTVO) — Area schoolchildren won’t be heading back to class with empty backpacks thanks to the efforts of one local church.

A Ministry of Restoration Church hosted a giveaway Saturday providing pencils, folders, scissors and other school supplies to kids in need. The event was held at Blackhawk Park and students from preschool all the way through college were able to grab a bag full of supplies.

Organizers said it is important that Forest City students have the proper tools for classrooms.

“What is important is that each grade is armed for that class to be able to navigate, to be able to coordinate and have once again the tools that’s needed,” Ruby Martin said.

The church has been providing school supplies to students for more than a decade.