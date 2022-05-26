ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In a time when many families are worried about where their next meal will come from, the United Methodist Men donated a total of $18,000 to seven local food pantries on Thursday.

Fourteen years ago, the group decided to hold a concert to raise money for food insecurity in the area.

More than a decade later, they have 1,000 people in attendance to see the number one Gospel quartet in the country, Triumphant Quartet, along with the Rockford-based Alleluia Quartet, and raised today’s donation from their winter Harmony for Hunger Concert.

“The need is higher than it’s ever been and we feel this is a way that we can help those who are food insecure. Through this concert, we have raised $178,000 in the past 14 years for the local food pantries and again, we haven’t solved the issue but we hope we have offered some support to those people in need,” said spokesman John VanderHeyden.

The donations went to support Society of St. Andrew – Meals for Millions; Empower Boone Food Pantry; Pecatonica Food Pantry; Helping Hands Pantry in Machesney Park; Rock River Valley Pantry; Rockton/Roscoe Food Pantry; Cornucopia Food Pantry; and Freeport Area Chuch Cooperative Food Pantry.