ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For Rockford’s homeless population, winter weather can be dangerous.

Pastor Becky Erbe, of Second Congregational/First Presbyterian Church, at 318 N Church Street, says her church is set to host an “Overnight Cafe” to help.

“You are surprised at how quickly somebody can just fall asleep and never wake up because they’re frozen to death. So it’s really nice to give people a place to stay where they’re safe and it’s warm and they can have a blanket and a hot meal,” Erbe said.

From January to early March, Second First’s gym will be filled with cots and warm blankets for those seeking shelter from the cold.

“They can connect with services that come in through the evening. We serve a meal and they can get clean socks, clean underwear, things that can take them on to the next day,” Erbe said.

She added that the church serves about 175 homeless in the Overnight Cafe’s operating months.

“We travel to the parking ramps to encourage people to come to us. Some preferred the parking ramps and being alone and others jumped at the chance to come in someplace warm,” Erbe said.

Erbe said she believes the church should help Rockford’s homeless population.

“We are lucky and, just the basis of where we’re located, that we’re by the bus. It’s an easy place for people who travel, who walk every day all over the city, that this is a centrally located place that they can come and stay,” she said. “We want to be able to do whatever we can to make sure people are safe and fed and feel like they are welcomed.”

The church’s Overnight Cafe is open from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. from now until March 10th.

Second First is also asking for volunteers to help with the effort.