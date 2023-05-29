ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Fire investigators say arson is suspected as the cause of a fire that destroyed the vacant Church School on Blaisdell Street on Saturday.

According to officials, around 5:54 p.m., firefighters were called to the two-story building, located at 1419 Blaisdell.

The school, built in 1895, had fire showing from a classroom on the second floor when they arrived.

Authorities said the fire was the second small fire within the last three days at the school.

The building had been vacant for many years, but over the years the chain link fencing surrounding the structure had fallen into disrepair, allowing vandals access to the building.

Authorities say the building has significant structural damage and has been scheduled for demolition.

Investigators are seeking information on the arsonists.

Church School closed in 1993.