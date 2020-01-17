Church volunteers donate bags of free winter clothing for the homeless

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — To help keep people warm this weekend, Silver Hill Pentecostal Church is giving away free winter gear.

Volunteers placed donated coats, hats, scarves and gloves along the fence outside Rockford’s SwedishAmerican Hospital on Friday, for anyone who needs them.

Volunteers from the church were initially planning to put the winter clothing out on Saturday, but they decided to act sooner in advance of Friday’s storm.

“We wanted to get out here and beat that. So, people that are coming by today can get what they need whenever they need it,” said Tammy Coleman of Silver Hill Pentecostal Church. “There’s a lot of good people in this community, a lot of people that love people in the community. So, we’re just trying to reach out and show our love.”

Volunteers hung over 100 items on the SwedishAmerican fences.

