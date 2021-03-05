Cicadas to return after 17 years underground, millions to emerge

RESON, VA – MAY 16: A newly emerged adult cicada suns itself on a leaf May 16, 2004 in Reston, Virginia. After 17-years living below ground, billions of cicadas belonging to Brood X are beginning to emerge across much of the eastern United States. The cicadas shed their larval skin, spread their wings, and fly out to mate, making a tremendous noise in the process. (Photo by Richard Ellis/Getty Images)

(WTVO) — You may soon notice a noise outside that you haven’t heard for years.

The unique sound of cicadas will become audible once again as the infamous insects emerge after 17 years underground.

Experts say Brood X, one of the largest broods of cicadas, with a 3″ wingspan, will soon be emerging to lay their eggs in trees. The eggs will hatch 4-6 weeks later, and the “big brood” will spend 2-4 weeks in late May and June courting and mating.

The cicadas can emit sounds between 80 and 100 decibels.

Some cicadas emerge annually while others emerge every 13 or 17 years depending on the species. Brood X will head back underground this year to emerge again in 2038.