Cicadas to return after 17 years underground, millions to emerge

(WTVO) — You may soon notice a noise outside that you haven’t heard for years.
The unique sound of cicadas will become audible once again as the infamous insects emerge after 17 years underground.
Experts say Brood X, one of the largest broods of cicadas, with a 3″ wingspan, will soon be emerging to lay their eggs in trees. The eggs will hatch 4-6 weeks later, and the “big brood” will spend 2-4 weeks in late May and June courting and mating.
The cicadas can emit sounds between 80 and 100 decibels.
Some cicadas emerge annually while others emerge every 13 or 17 years depending on the species. Brood X will head back underground this year to emerge again in 2038.