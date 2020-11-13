Cider N’ Cinnamon comes back indoors to Edgebrook for 45th anniversary

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–Move over peppermint mocha, cider isn’t done yet.

Cider N’ Cinnamon is returning to Edgebrook–indoors for the first time.

It’s a 45-year tradition that typically starts in October at the local shopping district. While the pandemic has caused a delay for vendors, Cider N’ Cinnamon is still spicing things up this year with a new shopping experience in pop-up shops for socially-distanced crowds.

The event kicks off November 18th, and continue for the following three Saturdays until December 19th. They open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Art, jewelry, seasonal decor, and clothing will be offered–plus food and drinks.

Check out the full list of vendors here.

