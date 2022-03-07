ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A fire at a Rockford home Monday afternoon is being blamed on cigarettes.

Firefighters were called to a house on Newport Avenue, just south of the Washington Park Community Center. Two people and a dog were outside when crews arrived at the scene.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire on the first floor, which stopped it from spreading. A fire investigator ruled that careless smoking caused the fire. Smoke detectors were reportedly in the house, but they were not working.

Damage is estimated to be around $30,000 dollars.