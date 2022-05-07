ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Saturday was Cinco de Rockford, where the city celebrated Cinco de Mayo just a few days late.

Residents could fill up on their favorite Mexican foods from number of food trucks. There was also a jalapeno eating contest to see who could handle the most heat.

All of the money raised at the event will go towards the “Miracle Mile” and “MASA,” a non-profit helping minority businesses.

“When it comes to Latino businesses that have that English barrier or that educational barrier, maybe they didn’t go to high school or they didn’t go to college, they don’t know where to start, so sometimes a small event, a 10×10 canopy is a great way to tear off that band-aid and get started,” said Manuel Salgado, founder and president of MASA.

About 1,500 people were expected at Saturday’s Cinco de Mayo party.