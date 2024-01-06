PALM BEACH, Fla. (WTVO) — Actress Cindy Morgan, who was a Northern Illinois University alumni and once reported the weather in Rockford before co-starring in films such as “Tron” and “Caddyshack,” has died at age 69.

TMZ reported that a roommate called police on December 30th, saying she had returned from a holiday trip and knocked on Morgan’s door but received no response.

The roommate told police she smelled a strong odor coming from inside and called 911, telling authorities that she had last seen Morgan alive on December 19th.

No foul play is suspected, but an investigation into her death is underway.

Born in Chicago in 1954, Morgan studied communications at NIU before giving weather reports on WIFR-TV and working at WROK.

According to her IMDb biography, after appearing at auto shows for Fiat, she moved to Los Angeles in 1978.

Morgan played Lacey Underall in the 1980 comedy “Caddyshack” opposite Chevy Chase, Bill Murray and Rodney Dangerfield.

In 1982 she played both Dr. Lora Baines and her digital counterpart, Yori, opposite Jeff Bridges in the cutting-edge Disney sci-fi movie “Tron.”

SAN DIEGO – JULY 23: Cindy Morgan arrives at the TRON MySpace Party At Comic-Con 2010 San Diego on July 23, 2010 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for MySpace)

On television, she had roles in “The Love Boat,” “CHiPs,” “The Fall Guy,” “Matlock,” “Falcon Crest,” and more.