CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Circle K gas station at 2301 S. Perryville Road will soon offer fast charging for electric vehicle drivers.

Circle K listed the location on its website as one of 5 in Illinois where the company plans to offer Direct Current Fast Charging (DCFC) to its customers.

The website says the gas station will offer four Combined Charging System (CCS) standard plugs that can dispense 180kW.

Earlier this year, Circle K announced a partnership with US manufacturer ABB E-Mobility to install its Terra 184 DC fast chargers at stations across the country.

Circle K did not say when the Cherry Valley charger would be operational. When it is, drivers can initiate a charge using the Circle K app.

Earlier this year, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency announced that nine Winnebago County businesses will be the partial recipients of a grant to install electric vehicle (EV) fast charging stations.

The $12.6 million in funding will fund the installation of a total of 348 DCFC ports at 87 locations throughout the state.

Fast charging stations, also known as Level 3 chargers, can output power of up to 350 kW and recharge the car’s battery in less than 30 minutes, depending on the model.

By contrast, the more readily available Level 2 chargers, often found in business parking lots, output up to only 19 kW and are typically used for overnight charging.

Winnebago County currently has 3 public access non-Tesla DCFC charging stations, according to Plugshare, a mapping service that lists charging sites across the country.

The money comes from what’s left of a 2016 Volkswagen Clean Air Act Civil Settlement, which found the automobile manufacturer cheated on emissions testing.

As part of the consent decree between Volkswagen and the U.S. over the emissions scandal, the company created Electrify America, a nationwide network of DCFC public charging stations, including one located in the parking lot of Rockford’s Sam’s Club, at 7151 Walton Street.

Rockford will see five new DCFC chargers going in at three unnamed hotels, one restaurant, and one shopping center.

South Beloit has been approved to install three of the chargers, at the Road Ranger gas station, at 6070 Gardner Street; the Pilot Flying J Travel Center, at 16049 Willowbrook Road; and an unnamed gas station.

BP will install another fast charger in Roscoe.