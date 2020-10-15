Citizens’ group launches petition to save Riverview Ice House

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A group of Rockford citizens have started a petition to save the Riverview Ice House from closure.

A group known as Save Riverview Ice House has launched a new website and petition to save the 45-year-old staking rink, located at at 324 N Madison Street.

The Rockford Park District Board of Commissioners is considering a recommendation to close the Riverview Ice House and instead invest in the Carlson Ice Arena, in Loves Park.

“Now is the time for all taxpayers and stakeholders to speak up and join the movement to save our beloved Riverview Ice House,” said Bryan Davis, member of Save Riverview Ice House. “Getting involved in this effort will help preserve this gem in downtown Rockford for future generations.”

