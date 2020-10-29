Park District to renovate, not close, Riverview Ice House

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local citizen’s group says the Rockford Park District has changed its plan to close the Riverview Ice House.

The “Save Riverview Ice House” effort says the Rockford Park District Board of Commissioners have shifted their plans to close the rink, and will now work with the community to renovate the facility, at 324 N Madison Street.

Dozens of community members sent a letter to the Board, asking them to reconsider a recommendation to close the Riverview Ice House and instead invest in the Carlson Ice Arena, in Loves Park.

The Park District said in a statement Thursday, “Commissioners will wait to see if this interest results in securing the $6 million needed to renovate Riverview Ice House and to secure a new and continuous revenue stream to offset the current property tax revenues used to subsidize both ice facilities.”

The Park Board asked for a conceptual agreement from interested stakeholders in Riverview Ice House to be drawn up in the next two to three weeks.

The “Save the Riverview Ice House” group thanked the Board in a statement, saying, “Riverview is an important asset in our downtown economy, our urban neighborhoods, and the entire regional ice skating community. It’s good to know we can join forces to restore it and keep it open for generations to come.”

