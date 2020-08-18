City aldermen vote in favor of body cameras for Rockford PD

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford took a step toward arming police with body cameras on Monday.

Aldermen voted in favor of the Community Relations Commission’s recommendation to buy the body cameras.

The vote clears the way for the city to write a request for proposal. That will allow companies to bid to put their cameras on Rockford police officers.

Any bids will still have to be approved by City Council.

