ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford took a step toward arming police with body cameras on Monday.
Aldermen voted in favor of the Community Relations Commission’s recommendation to buy the body cameras.
The vote clears the way for the city to write a request for proposal. That will allow companies to bid to put their cameras on Rockford police officers.
Any bids will still have to be approved by City Council.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Illinois teacher’s simple innovation a big hit with others instructing from home
- Pandemic causes shortage of aluminum cans for beverage manufactures
- Local mother opens up on decision to donate her daughter’s organs
- Local artist says farewell to Alpine Dam mural as city begins reconstruction
- City aldermen vote in favor of body cameras for Rockford PD
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!