City council approves $300k marketing campaign to attract people to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford city leaders hope to inspire more families and business owners to plant roots here in the Forest City.

Rockford City Council is turning to the Convention and Visitors Bureau as they aim to combat population loss brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Last year, so much changed, and people started remote working, and then living where they wanted to because they were working where they were,” said RACVB’s President and CEO John Groh. “When people move away, they take their resources with them, as well as the impact they could have on our community.”

Monday, city council members approved $300,000 in supplemental funding for the RACVB. It will be used for a marketing campaign, letting people know why they should move to the Forest City.

“Successful communities, communities that are thriving, are communities that tell there stories to a variety of audiences,” said Groh. “We could, as an organization, extend our core skills and competencies in marketing to also position this community, in addition as a great place to visit, but also as a great place to live.”

Groh says Rockford has a number of qualities that make it an attractive place for someone to settle down. He hopes reaching a new audience will help.

“A low cost of living, a high quality of life. With the outdoor recreational amenities that we have, with a growing and thriving downtown, with art and cultural scene, with educational options that are really unparalleled, I think there are many reasons that we can promote this region,” added Groh.

Groh says the RACVB will now work to raise a matching $300,000 in private donations to go towards funding the campaign.