City Council approves balanced 2021 budget, includes no property tax increase

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford City Council approves a nearly $169 million budget for 2021. It’s a balanced budget. A press release from the city says property taxes will not increase, which leaves the city without over $2 million in revenue that could have been collected.

Body cameras for Rockford Police will be leased and four staff members will be hired for video management. Over $22 million dollars will go to pension contributions–an increase of 9% from 2020.

The pandemic has put a strain on everyone’s budgets and the City is no exception,” said

Mayor Tom McNamara. “However, we were able to make some cuts and pass a balanced

budget, while still adding funding for important projects, like body-worn cameras for the police

department and the Rockford Promise NIU Scholarship program.”

See the breakdown below:

No increase in property taxes. Maintaining a flat levy leaves approximately $2.14 million in revenue the City could otherwise have collected from property taxpayers.

A variety of vacant positions will be left open, and all positions will be evaluated prior tobeing filled.

$450,000 for the cost of lease, storage and maintenance of body worn cameras, as well as $284,000 for additional staff – two records staff to manage video data, one contract staff person to support the cameras and one legal staff member to handle FOI and records requests. A competitive proposal process to select the body worn cameras vendor is currently underway.

$1.5 million annual contribution to Rockford Promise. This amount will be paid from the general fund as an advance from the future casino revenue. The general fund balance will be restored when casino revenue is received.

A pension contribution of more than $22 million – an increase of 9.1% from 2020.

Equalized assessed valuation (EAV) expected to increase an estimated 5.6% in 2020.

An increased EAV means property values are continuing to increase and results in a lower property tax rate.

Important items included in the budget:

