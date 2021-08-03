City Council delays new Beefaroo decision due to traffic concerns from residents

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Concerns from residents caused Rockford’s City Council to lay over on a decision on whether or not to proceed on a new Beefaroo restaurant location at the Highcrest Shopping Centre on Monday night.

Beefaroo says it hopes to open the new location, at 1680 N. Alpine, in the former Sturtevant’s Menswear building, before the end of the year.

Alderman Jonathan Logemann (D-9th) said residents questions about the proposed fast food establishment need to be answered first.

“I’ve had a few constituents reach out to me, reciting some traffic concerns,” he said.

City Council was expected to approve a special use permit for the drive-thru restaurant on Monday, but Logermann says some residents have worries.

“I’d just like a little more time to liaise with the local residents there, and the applicant,” Logemann said.

“[Residents], specifically in that area, had a couple of questions and concerns,” said Mayor Tom McNamara.

“I think we’ve had a host of businesses expand this year, which is always good news. We want to make sure those questions, regarding this expansion, get answered,” he said.

Despite the pause, McNamara says the news that Beefaroo wishes to expand in Rockford is good news, after small businesses and restaurants were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

If approved, the restaurant would become the fourth Beefaroo location in Rockford, along with the Auburn Street, Lexus Drive, South Alpine locations.

Beefaroo also operates restaurants in Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe and West Dundee.

Sturtevant’s Menswear closed in September 2020.

Beefaroo was founded in Rockford in 1967 and is currently owner-operated, although the company says it is interested in branching out into franchising opportunities.