City Council passes high-speed internet agreement for Rockford community

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — City Council has unanimously passed an agreement that would bring an underground, high-speed fiber-optic network to Rockford.

Under the agreement with SiFi Networks, more than 1,100 miles of the fiber optic system will be laid across the entire community in the next four years.

“This private $200 million investment in our City is a true game-changer bringing stronger, faster, fiber-optic network to our community,” Mayor Tom McNamara said in a press release. “This agreement also has the potential to help us fulfill our goal of bridging the digital divide which was illuminated as we have fought the pandemic and worked to attract more high-tech businesses to our community.”

SiFi also has agreements in California, Wisconsin, Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Once completed, SiFi NEtworks would then work with internet service providers, who would sell internet access to businesses and households.

2nd Ward Alderman Jonathan Logemann says besides attracting tech companies to the area, the hope is that the project could eventually drive down internet costs for local families.

“Competition can drive down costs and better outcomes for the consumers, so this is certainly something to give more choice here in our city. Ultimately, it’s just a huge win, a big private infrastructure agreement that will very much help our city in the next few years,” said Ald. Logemann.